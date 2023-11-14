ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BrickUniverse, a LEGO Fan Expo, is returning to Albany for 2024. The convention is set for April 27 and 28, 2024, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

BrickUniverse includes LEGO exhibits and creations, professional LEGO artists, building zones, LEGO sets, and more. A part of the proceeds from this event will go to charities in the Albany area.

“BrickUniverse Albany 2024 is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the limitless possibilities of LEGO bricks,” said event organizer York Beights. “We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience back to Albany, offering LEGO enthusiasts of all ages the chance to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and craftsmanship.”

The expo is open both days for VIP admission at 9 a.m. and for two hour periods throughout the day for general admission starting at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.