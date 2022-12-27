ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get those blocks ready, Albany—the self-proclaimed “ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages” is coming to the Washington Avenue Armory this spring. Brick Universe is stopping by for two days only, April 15-16, 2023. Event organizers said fans will have the opportunity to meet famous LEGO artists and see their amazing exhibits and creations.

The stop is part of Brick Universe’s 2023 INSPIRE Tour. New Yorkers will have the chance to meet Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes, who began his career in New York. Also, NASA-themed LEGO artist Lia Chan of Dallas, Texas will be featuring her popular Air & Space Gallery. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be displaying his creations alongside renowned Canadian artist Paul Hetherington.

“After visitors see all the amazing LEGO creations on display, we hope attendees will be inspired to be creative with LEGO and build their own masterpiece,” said event organizers.

Other attractions include:

Merchants selling anything and everything LEGO.

Star Wars Zone, which allows fans to build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks.

The Building Zone, with thousands of multi-colored bricks laid out for attendees to build and create.

Architecture Zone, where fans will be challenged to build with a monochromatic assortment of LEGO bricks.

Tickets are available online for either April date. The event is expected to sell out, so organizers recommend buying your tickets early.