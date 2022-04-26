ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Common Council passed legislation Tuesday that makes outdoor dining permanent. Outdoor dining was first promoted when COVID-19 broke out because it was found to be a safer alternative than eating indoors. Now, with its newfound success, the dining method has Common Council members asking: “Why do we have to go back to the way things were?”

That question, said Councilman Owusu Anane, was the spirit of the new legislation’s crafting. “For many of our restaurants who are still recovering from the pandemic, keeping expanded outdoor dining means preserving a new revenue stream to help these restaurants get back on their feet,” he continued.

Restaurants and the local government worked together, and now Albany residents will have a truly unique way to dine. This is a creative example, concluded Councilman Anane, of opportunity coming out of a crisis.