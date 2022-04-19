ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family and friends of Philip Rabadi are remembering him with a legacy fund at Albany Medical College. The fund will help students at Albany Medical College fund their education.

Rabadi graduated from the school in 2015. The family said the fund will be used to ensure Rabadi’s legacy and to honor his commitment to care and compassion.

The 35-year-old was killed in his New Scotland home on Wednesday, April 13. When conducting a welfare check, police and family members found him bound with multiple stab wounds. Jacob Klein, 40, of Virginia, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in his death.

Klein was arrested Friday, April 15 as he crossed into Virginia from Tennessee. He was arraigned in Virginia on Tuesday and waived extradition. He is expected to be brought back to New York soon. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said more charges are expected.

Klein has ties to the Capital Region and is a past acquaintance of the victim’s wife, police said.

At the time of his death, Rabadi worked as a physician’s assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners. In a statement, they said in-part: “The news of Philip Rabadi’s passing leaves us with a deep sadness and heavy hearts at St. Peter’s Health Partners. In a memo to colleagues, our senior leaders offered their condolences to Philip’s family and loved ones, mourning the tragic passing of our colleague and friend.”

The page for the legacy fund can be found on Albany Medical College’s website. All donations are tax deductible.