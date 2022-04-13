ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NY State of Health urges New Yorkers to check out health insurance options this spring at their local libraries. Marketplace certified enrollment assistors will be visiting libraries in Upstate New York throughout April and May to help educate the public on their health plan options.

Officials said patrons will learn about affordable, quality health plans provided to them in person by assistors qualified to answer questions, schedule appointments, and help with online enrollment. Additionally, consumers will learn valuable information about the expanded federal financial help through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Enrollment assistors will assist current and new enrollees who qualify, including higher-income New Yorkers that may be eligible for saving on health insurance for the first time. The Marketplace provides new and returning consumers with many quality, low-cost health insurance options, with a choice of Qualified Health Plans (QHPs) in every county.

The Essential Plan, Medicaid, and Child Health Plus are open for enrollment to eligible New Yorkers year-round. However, the 2022 Open Enrollment deadline for QHPS will remain open throughout the duration of the federal public health emergency, which was first declared in March 2020.

“NY State of Health is excited to host more in-person events like this partnership with public libraries to provide health insurance enrollment assistance, so people can get the health care they need,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Danielle Holahan. “Slowing the spread of COVID-19 remains a priority, and access to high-quality, affordable health insurance is more important than ever.”

Access to a directory of participating libraries and the dates assistors can be found on the NY State of Health webpage. Consumers can also sign up for text alerts by texting START at 1(866) 988-0327.