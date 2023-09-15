GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another legal challenge has been filed over the proposal to build a Costco in Guilderland. Neighbors living next to the site have criticized the eminent domain process.

They said developers did not give enough notice about plans to take a series of streets near Rapp Road. The Guilderland Industrial Development Agency (IDA) is still looking at independent appraisals of the roads to determine how much money they’ll receive. The IDA has also approved tax breaks for the developers.

Supporters of the project said it will generate tax revenue for the town and Albany County. Others have raised concerns about its potential impact on the Albany Pine Bush ecosystem.

An environmental lawsuit in federal court is pending. Construction is scheduled to start in the spring.