ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NFL and New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor will be making an appearance in the Capital Region, signing autographs at Heroes Hide Out at Crossgates Mall. The autograph signing will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can find tickets online.

Taylor spent his entire hall-of-fame career with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls and being elected to 10 Pro Bowls. The defensive great was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999. He finished his career with 1,088 tackles, 132.5 sacks, and 33 forced fumbles.