ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a push to fight property neglect statewide and locally, officials say the Central Warehouse in Albany is a prefect example. On Monday, local Assemblymember John McDonald addressed a package of bills that provides protections for tenants, landlords, and taxpayers.

State, county, and other local leaders are calling for the enactment of three bills that have passed both houses of the NYS legislature that will help local officials address issues involving absentee landlords, provide protections for tenants in the eviction process, as well as addressing property neglect.

The bills, A.10113 (McDonald)/S.9036 (Breslin) requires a petition in a summary proceeding to recover possession of real property in Albany to allege proof of compliance with local laws requiring rental residential property registration and licensure, A.3241 (McDonald)/S.6721 (Ryan) relates to special proceedings for judgment directing deposit of rents and the use thereof to remedying conditions dangerous to life, health or safety, and A.5337A (McDonald)/S.9470 (Cooney) authorizes special proceedings to convey title to abandoned commercial and industrial property to a city, town, or village, have already passed the New York State Assembly and Senate and are awaiting delivery to the Executive. Enactment of these bills into law will enable local officials to better combat the property neglect and abandonment that inhibits healthy development and which costs taxpayers millions of dollars every year in lost property taxes and remediation expenses.

Lawmakers are now asking for the governor’s support to sign these bills into law. “These bills were passed in both houses with great support on both sides of the isle,” said Assemblymember John McDonald. “I think that’s a great indicator that this yes, a local issue, but a local issue they’re dealing with back at home in their districts, so I am confident.”

“[We’re] looking at legislation that allows us to think about these industrial buildings, these commercial buildings, the same way we do residential. It’s a step, it’s not going to solve all of the challenges that we have, but it gives us another option when you have a place [pointing to the Central Warehouse] that is really causing the kinds of challenges and concerns this building has caused,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.