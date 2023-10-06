COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a residence on Mohawk Street. Officers seized 2.76 pounds of cocaine and $37,400 in U.S. currency.

Clyde D. Tune, 63, of Cohoes, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, a class A-1 felony. Tune was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and has been remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to the police, the months-long investigation began due to complaints made by the public. Investigations are ongoing, and police say additional defendants and charges are expected.

The Cohoes Police Department was assisted by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office S.O.R.T and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office S.O.R.T teams.