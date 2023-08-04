ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Latin Festival will be returning for its 26th year. The event will be held in Washington Park and is scheduled for August 26.

The celebration is dedicated to the promotion of Latino culture and initiatives, committing to the festival’s mission of improving appreciation through inclusion. The event will offer a wide array of food, vendors and activities, as well as featuring performances by Lulada Club, Legacy Women, and Boricua Legends.

Latin Fest is free and open to the public. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.