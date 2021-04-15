Latham teacher creates Tiny Math Studio to share love of math

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Math teacher Mark Kaercher has been hosting a free little library in his front yard in Latham for years after him and his wife, a librarian for the town of Colonie, wanted to share their love of reading with the community. And long before the little free library it was the teacher’s cabinet of wonders that caught people’s attention.

Last week, the Shaker High School educator adding up both concepts to equal the Tiny Math Studio, a box of math goodies like games and puzzles, origami projects, string-art kits and more.

Everything in the box is free and for people of all ages to explore the word of math in a fun way.

Mark Kaercher has been hosting a free little library in his front yard in Latham for year after him and his wife, a librarian for the town of Colonie, wanted to share their love of reading with the community.

He even created a guest book with QR codes so visitors can share their thoughts, experiences and suggestions.

The Tiny Math Studio is located at 21 Hillcrest Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire