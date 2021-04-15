Latham teacher creates Tiny Math Studio to share love of math

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Math teacher Mark Kaercher has been hosting a free little library in his front yard in Latham for years after him and his wife, a librarian for the town of Colonie, wanted to share their love of reading with the community. And long before the little free library it was the teacher’s cabinet of wonders that caught people’s attention.
Last week, the Shaker High School educator adding up both concepts to equal the Tiny Math Studio, a box of math goodies like games and puzzles, origami projects, string-art kits and more.
Everything in the box is free and for people of all ages to explore the word of math in a fun way.
He even created a guest book with QR codes so visitors can share their thoughts, experiences and suggestions.
The Tiny Math Studio is located at 21 Hillcrest Road, Latham, N.Y. 12110.