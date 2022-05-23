LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunmark Credit Union’s location at 1187 Troy-Schenectady Road will be undergoing renovations this summer that are expected to last several weeks. The company will be adding two more drive-up “myTMs” to the east parking lot of the building.

During this time, the current drive-up “myTM” will not be accessible by car. Members may walk up to use the machine, or stop by the inside of the branch during normal business hours.

As they move through the construction process, Sunmark said walk-up access to the “myTM” may be limited. Signs will be posted in the parking lot to let you know if you’re able to use the machine or not. For the most up-to-date status, you can also visit Sunmark’s renovation website.