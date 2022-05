LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Employees at a Latham Starbucks have voted to form a union. The Starbucks in Plaza 7 Commons is the first in the Capital Region to unionize.

The decision came after an 8 to 6 vote. A letter from Starbucks Workers United shows the employees want more consistent hours and more staffing.

A company representative has said they can best maintain relationships with staff members without unions.