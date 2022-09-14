LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Latham man has won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. According to the New York Lottery, Robert Lawlor claimed his top prize on the $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game.

Lawlor bought the ticket at Stewart’s Shops located at 29 Wade Road Extension in Latham. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum, totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

New York Lottery officials said there is still one top prize left on the $1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword ticket. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off by downloading the Game Report on the lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Albany County received $50,246,030 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.