LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Latham man pleaded guilty to Assault in the First Degree in court Thursday after an attempted murder in December 2022.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Bledhar Hoxha, 41, stabbed a victim several times during a fight on Fiddlers Lane in Latham on December 1. He also allegedly violated an order of protection previously issued.

Hoxha faces up to 22 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 16.