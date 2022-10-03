LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Job fair will be held on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center on 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham. The fair will is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Companies in attendance will include SYSCO, AMAZON, USPS, Red Shift, TSA, Dick’s, UPS, Owens Corning, Pepsi, Living Resources, NYS OGS, RPI, Maximus, NY Life, NYS Dept. of Corrections, Spectrum, Imperial Pools, OrthoNY, Sunmark, Frito Lay, Wadham’s, Soltec, Fabcon, AFLAC, Trailways, Ocean State Job Lot, Curtis Lumber, ARC Rensselaer, Sunmark, Saratoga Casino, Albany Broadcasting, NYS Troopers, Ziebart, Thrivent and more. National, regional, and local companies will all be hiring for open positions, with many offering same-day hiring, and some starting the next day. Free parking will be available on site.