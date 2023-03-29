LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dick’s Sporting Goods in Latham has been closed since at least February. That’s because the store has been going through renovations and is turning into a House of Sport, a spokesperson for Dick’s confirmed to NEWS10.

According to the Dick’s website, House of Sport not only sells sporting equipment, but has interactive spaces to try out the gear and practice your skills. The Latham location will have a climbing wall, HitTrax batting cages, and golf bays with TrackMan simulators, said the spokesperson.

Field & Stream, which is also owned by Dick’s, is also closed. That store is located right next to Dick’s in Latham Farms plaza at 579 Troy Schenectady Road.

No opening date has been released yet but the spokesperson said it should reopen as House of Sport sometime in 2023. There are only three other House of Sport locations in the United States: Rochester, New York, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Minnetonka, Minnesota.