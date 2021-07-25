LASNNY offering ERAP application aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is accepting applications to help people struggle to pay back rent and utilities bills. The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY) is offering public assistance to Albany County renters applying for ERAP.

ERAP funds are paid directly to landlords to cover back rent.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, head to the Albany Public Library for help from a LASNNY advocate.

Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 331 Delaware Avenue

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 161 Washington Avenue

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 455 New Scotland Ave

You can also call the LASNNYLegal Line to make an appointment if you’re unavailable during those times. To be eligible, you must:

Be a tenant in Albany County who has fallen behind on rent at your current residence since March 13, 2020

Have a household member who has received unemployment benefits, lost income, incurred significant costs, or experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic

Be at risk of homelessness or housing instability

Have a total household income at or below 80% of the area median income

LASNNY recommends bringing the following documents: