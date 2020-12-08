Larry’s Tavern in Watervliet loses liquor license for COVID violations

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Liquor Authority (SLA) released the latest list of establishments who lost their liquor licenses for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines. Watervliet’s Larry’s Tavern is the only local business on the list, released Tuesday afternoon.

SLA investigators said they observed numerous patrons standing, drinking, and walking around the tavern without face coverings on October 30. They reported a barefaced bartender alcohol served without food.

Investigators said no patrons at Larry’s were required to purchase food with their drinks during their inspection. Over the summer, Cuomo mandated that food orders had to accompany alcoholic drinks.

According to the SLA, the suspension took place over a month ago, on November 1. Larry’s Tavern could not be reached for comment.

“New York still has one of the country’s lowest infection rates and that is a testament to the toughness and unity of New Yorkers all doing what they can to limit spread. Unfortunately, however, some establishments have continued to ignore the rules, putting their customers, as well as their community as a whole, at risk,” Cuomo said.

Throughout the pandemic, the liquor licences of 279 have been suspended for “egregious violations” of coronavirus regulations. Violators face hefty fines of up to $10,000 per offense.