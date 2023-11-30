ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lark Street Business Improvement District announced they will be presenting their seventh annual Chili and Chowder Stroll. The event is scheduled for December 9.

Over a dozen Albany eateries will compete to be see who makes the greatest chilis and chowders in the area. Last year’s champions Keobi and TapAsia, both on Lark Street, will be looking to maintain their crowns.

Attendees will be able to purchase samples and vote for their favorites while getting some respite from the winter air. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will coincide with the Santa Speedo Sprint, which begins at 2 p.m.

The Chili and Chowder Stroll will kick off at the Lark Street BID, located at 194 Lark Street in Albany. The event is free to attend and open to the public.