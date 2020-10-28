Lark Street Restaurant week to help small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle— especially the restaurant industry. Now more than ever, Lark Street BID, a local organization, is encouraging the community to show their support for small businesses for Lark Street Restaurant Week.

From expanding outdoor seating, to spacing tables six feet apart, and filling more to-go orders, those in the restaurant industry have been forced to adapt in order to make ends meet during this pandemic.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said Patrick Noonan, Lark Street BID chairman. “Restaurants, I think got the biggest punch in the gut, and we’ve some how managed to stay up.”

Noonan owns El Loco Mexican Cafe in Albany and said this year, restaurant week was moved to October so that customers can not only take advantage of some deals, but outdoor seating before it gets too cold.

“This week they can get a great meal, at a great value, at a lot of places and some great discounts at our retail locations,” explained Noonan. “But it’s also an opportunity for folks to put on the radar for November, December when they are celebrating responsibly with family and friends and are doing gifts and things like that to stop in and buy gift cards or grab something from a store that they aren’t able to get to.”

More than 20 local businesses in Albany are partaking in restaurant week, and Noonan hopes that the money coming in will help these businesses make it through the winter months.

“If it’s 10 degrees and there is a foot of snow on the ground, you know, it’s tough to get people to come out, to get people to come by, or stop by, and grab something. So we are going to be relying on delivery and unfortunately on 3rd party delivery apps that cost us money.”

He said now more than ever, it’s important for the community to support local businesses.

“We encourage folks to keep us in mind over the next 90 days here, as we go through the holidays and really try to map this, navigate this together here as a community here on Lark Street.”

Restaurant week will continue until Thursday. Participating restaurants include:

Bombers

Cafe Lark

Capital Wine

The Daily Grind

Healthy on Lark

Keobi

Lionheart Pub

The Local 217

El Loco Mexican Cafe

The Loft at 205

El Mariachi Tapas

Noho Pizza

Pint Sized

Savoy Taproom

Soho Pizza

Son of Egg

Stacks Espresso Bar

Tapasia

Umana Restaurant

Villa di Como

