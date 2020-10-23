ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Street Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, featuring menu offers for takeout, dine-in, and outdoor seating for 20 eateries in the area. The Lark Street Business Improvement District says the week should help local businesses transition indoors following patio season.
“This is a great opportunity for customers to safely take in all that our restaurants and shops have to offer by visiting in person, ordering takeout, or purchasing gift cards. With everyone’s support and cooperation in following COVID-19
guidelines, we look forward to having a great Fall and holiday season,” said Patrick Noonan, Chairman of the BID. “We remind everyone to wear a mask and pay close attention to the guidelines our restaurants and shops have in place to keep our community safe.”
Lark Street Restaurant Week showcases exclusive culinary options at popular Lark Street restaurants:
- Bombers
- Cafe Lark
- Capital Wine
- The Daily Grind
- Healthy on Lark
- Keobi
- Lionheart Pub
- The Local 217
- El Loco Mexican Cafe
- The Loft at 205
- El Mariachi Tapas
- Noho Pizza
- Pint Sized
- Savoy Taproom
- Soho Pizza
- Son of Egg
- Stacks Espresso Bar
- Tapasia
- Umana Restaurant
- Villa di Como
“Sadly, between razor-thin profit margins and continued restrictions on in-door dining, many of them are still struggling to get by,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “So now I’m joining the Lark Street BID in asking the community to take some nights off from cooking.”
The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Lark Street Restaurant Week designed to ease transition to indoor dining
- ‘Celtic Hall’ in Albany loses liquor license for COVID violations, Gov. says
- Capital Region fall foliage forecast for the week of October 21
- NEWS10 rides along with driving instructor during Teen Driver Safety Week
- Tom Reed “threatened” with dead animal & brick at home