Lark Street Restaurant Week designed to ease transition to indoor dining

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Street Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, featuring menu offers for takeout, dine-in, and outdoor seating for 20 eateries in the area. The Lark Street Business Improvement District says the week should help local businesses transition indoors following patio season.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to safely take in all that our restaurants and shops have to offer by visiting in person, ordering takeout, or purchasing gift cards. With everyone’s support and cooperation in following COVID-19

guidelines, we look forward to having a great Fall and holiday season,” said Patrick Noonan, Chairman of the BID. “We remind everyone to wear a mask and pay close attention to the guidelines our restaurants and shops have in place to keep our community safe.”

Lark Street Restaurant Week showcases exclusive culinary options at popular Lark Street restaurants:

Bombers

Cafe Lark

Capital Wine

The Daily Grind

Healthy on Lark

Keobi

Lionheart Pub

The Local 217

El Loco Mexican Cafe

The Loft at 205

El Mariachi Tapas

Noho Pizza

Pint Sized

Savoy Taproom

Soho Pizza

Son of Egg

Stacks Espresso Bar

Tapasia

Umana Restaurant

Villa di Como

“Sadly, between razor-thin profit margins and continued restrictions on in-door dining, many of them are still struggling to get by,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “So now I’m joining the Lark Street BID in asking the community to take some nights off from cooking.”

The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

