ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.

“This was a very difficult decision made with lots of consideration, and I decided it’s time to move to my next venture,” said White.

Lark Street Mercantile opened in 2020. The shop sells goods from local artists, makers and vendors, giving them a place to show their products and grow their business. White took over as owner in August 2021.

The mercantile’s last day is set for Saturday, March 3. White said some vendors will have booth specials throughout February.

“Thank you again to everyone who has been a part of this,” said White. “I’m grateful to have connected with this community, customers from nearby and around the world who stopped in, and of course with the amazing vendors who have sold their goods here.”