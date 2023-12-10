ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Lark Street Chili and Chowder Stroll was held on December 9. All proceeds from the event benefited the South End Children’s Cafe.

Over a dozen Albany eateries competed to see who makes the area’s best chili and chowder. Keobi on Lark Street was crowned as the Best Chili for the second year in a row, while fellow Lark Street restaurant TapAsia won Best Chowder for its fourth straight year.

The runner up for Best Chili was Copper Crow on Broadway, and the Best Chowder runner up was Subculture on Lark Street. The event coincided with the yearly Santa Speedo Sprint.