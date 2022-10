ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the cancellation of their annual Halloween Party at the Washington Park Lake House on October 29. BID says tickets will be automatically refunded to those who purchased.

No specific reason for the cancellation was mentioned, however BID says via their Facebook page it is “due to circumstances out of [their] control.” The event was announced on October 13, also via their Facebook page.