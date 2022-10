ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Hall will be hosting their second annual Halloween and costume party with Annie in the Water & the E-Block Band on Saturday. Tickets for the event are available on their Eventbrite website.

The theme for the party is Y2K, taking place at Lark Hall on 351 Hudson Avenue in Albany. The party will start at 8 p.m., with the performance by the band starting at 9 p.m.