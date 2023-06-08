ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is ongoing after a large police presence at a home in Albany. A medical call on Hawthorne Avenue came in around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, police said. They were called to the scene after a report of a possible weapon inside the house.

After a few hours, police were able to get inside the home and found a man unresponsive. They were able to wake him and took him to the hospital to be evaluated.

As of late Thursday night, police had not said if any charges would be filed.