Colonie PD investigating homicide at Motel 6 on Curry Road

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is on the scene at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Colonie Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened at 1:45 a.m.
Officers say the victim, a male in his 20s, appears to have been shot and died on site. Colonie PD add that the incident was initially reported as a motor vehicle accident, however it seems that the victim crashed his vehicle into the motel while attempting to flee the scene.
The victim is not being identified until officers have more information and his family has been notified.
If you are a witness, or know something that might be relevant to this investigation, contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.