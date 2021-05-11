Colonie PD investigating homicide at Motel 6 on Curry Road

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is on the scene at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Colonie Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened at 1:45 a.m.

Officers say the victim, a male in his 20s, appears to have been shot and died on site. Colonie PD add that the incident was initially reported as a motor vehicle accident, however it seems that the victim crashed his vehicle into the motel while attempting to flee the scene.

The perimeter of Motel 6 on Curry Rd. right off exit 9 is taped off and Colonie Police are on scene. We reached out to @colonie_police for more information, and we’re told a release will come out soon. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/64SOwV4toA — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) May 11, 2021

The victim is not being identified until officers have more information and his family has been notified.

If you are a witness, or know something that might be relevant to this investigation, contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS, or go to capitalregioncrimestoppers.com.