TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) announced in August that Lansingburgh Central School District was awarded $2,388,300, and approved to work with St. Catherine’s Center for Children to offer student mental health services with Rensselaer County. St. Catherine’s Center for Children will be a resource for Lansingburgh students and their families, through this partnership.

With this grant, the partnership will allow for St. Catherine’s to make necessary mental health assessments, offering a connection between community-based services within the district for students of all ages. Together, the district, Rensselaer County, and St. Catherine’s will jointly seek to improve the mental wellbeing of students and their families. They will offer prevention efforts to reduce the number of presenting problems, while connecting students to critically needed support.

“Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment where high expectations, rigor, life-long learning and civic responsibility are developed and encouraged,” says Dr. Antonio Abitabile, Lansingburgh’s Superintendent of Schools. “With St. Catherine’s, we’ll be able to ensure the greatest probability of successful mental health outcomes for all the students in the district.”

The grant, which is part of an additional initiative from the Office of Mental Health, was jointly written by the Foundation of St. Catherine’s Center for Children and the Lansingburgh Central School District.