Lane closures planned at roundabout in Glenmont for paving, delays expected

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem has announced lane closures and alternating flaggers at the Glenmont Roundabout beginning on November 17 at 6 p.m. and continuing on the evenings of November 18 and November 19. The roundabout connects Route 9W, Feura Bush Road and Glenmont Road.

The town said paving might also occur during the day on November 20 depending on the weather and temperatures. Paving work will affect travel patterns and will be completed in four phases.

The four phases of paving at the roundabout (Town of Bethlehem)

The reduced traffic pattern will allow only one part of the roundabout to move at a time. The town said it is expected to cause significant traffic delays. Driveway access to businesses will remain open during all work.

Motorists should obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

