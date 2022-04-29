ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new restaurant serving up a savory snack from the streets of South Korea opened at Crossgates Mall on Friday. Made popular on social media, Korean corn dogs have a long history of being a popular street food.

Kong Dog is bringing the popularity of Korean corn dogs to the United States. The franchise has locations in five states, now including New York.

The Kim family, who have strong ties to the U.S. military, say they wanted to open Kong Dog in Albany to give back to their community while sharing a piece of their culture with the area. Korean corn dogs take a traditional corn dog and kicks it up a notch.

The menu offers ten different flavors, ranging from Hot Cheetos to sweet potato, and five different fillings including mozzarella, beef sausage, half beef and half mozzeralla, chicken sausage and a plant-based option.