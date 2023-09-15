ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jacob Klein, the man accused of torturing and murdering a physician’s assistant last year, will represent himself in his upcoming trial, NEWS10 has learned. Klein’s trial is set to begin on Monday.

Klein is accused of breaking into Philip Rabadi’s New Scotland home in 2022 and killing him. Rabadi worked at Saint Peter’s Health Partners.

Klein was arrested in Tennessee where police tracked him down. Klein’s attorneys previously filed motions to suppress evidence gathered that night.

The trial will take place in Albany County Court.