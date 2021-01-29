‘Kindness Matters’: Bethlehem Public Library sharing kind words and surprise giveaways

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Public Library is on a mission to spread a little more kindness in the Capital Region. This week the library launched their Kindness Matters campaign, sharing kind words and surprise giveaways with the community through their curbside and delivery services.

The library believes kindness matters. For the next few weeks, they will be sharing random acts of kindness intended to generate happiness within the community that will radiate outward to touch as many people as possible.

As part of the Kindness Matters campaign:

The library is inviting the community to share acts of kindness they’ve experienced or been a part of by using the social media tag #BPLKindness.

Special Boredom Busters are being tucked into Books to People delivery bags, such as large-print word searches, painting activities and more. Books to People is available to homebound residents of the Bethlehem Central School District and can be especially helpful to those who need to take extra precautions to avoid exposure to the Coronavirus. With Books to People, selected materials are delivered (no contact!) every other week via the library van.

Random surprises are being added to Book or Media Bundle requests, along with personal notes from library staff.

The library is showing teens that they care by offering Just for Me: Book Boxes filled with curated treats and books to keep. These are available to BCSD teens in grades 6-12.

Children are able to register for a kindness kit, which will include a free book to keep and one to give to a friend, along with other crafts and fun activities.

Bethlehem Public Library is located at 451 Delaware Avenue in Delmar. The library is temporarily closed to the public, but curbside pickup is available Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.