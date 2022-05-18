ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Altamont Fairgrounds are gearing up for a “2Xtreme” Monster Trucks event Saturday, May 21- and they have some exciting news for the little ones. Your kids could be a part of the show during their Kids Power Wheel Races!

Bring your child, age three to 10, with a helmet and a 12 or 24-volt Power Wheel. The race happens during intermission.

The winner gets a free t-shirt and gets crowned 2Xtreme Power Wheels Champion! Bring your power wheel to the event, and store it at the merch tent while watching the first half of the show.

The show is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Gates open at 12 p.m., and there is a pit party from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the purchase of a $5 pit party pass.

Tickets to the event are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. You can save by buying a family four-pack of tickets, and VIP passes are available online.