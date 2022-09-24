ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids 1st, Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), and City Lax Albany are putting together a full day of interactive youth activities across 11 different sports. The event will take place on October 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Afrim’s Sports Complex at 969 Watervliet Shaker Road.

The event is designed for kids four to fourteen where each child will receive full access to all event activities, an annual membership to the AAU, an event t-shirt, and a box lunch. Registration for kids and adults is free. All attending kids must be accompanied by an adult. For those needing transportation, the CDTA will provide transportation support. Schedule for CDTA to be announced.

The event will include individual booths and scheduled demonstrations for each participating sport including Track & Field, Basketball, Street Hockey, Baseball, Taekwondo, Lacrosse, Flag Football, Pickleball, Volleyball, Soccer, and Karate. There will be featured presentations related to sports performance, education, discipline, behavior, and how student-athletes can help positively shape their lives through participation in athletic activities. Each sport will offer two presentations, 15 minutes per presentation.

Schedule

Track & Field 9:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m., Open

Basketball 9:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., Open

Street Hockey 9:45 a.m., 1 p.m., Open

Baseball 10 a.m., 1:15 p.m., Open

Taekwondo 10:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., Open

Lacrosse 10:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m., Open

Flag Football 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., Open

Pickleball 11 a.m., 2:15 p.m., Open

Volleyball 11:15 a.m., 2:30 p.m., Open

Soccer 11:30 a.m., 2:45 p.m., Open

Sports Performance 11:45 a.m., 3 p.m., Open

Karate Demo 12 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Speeches

End Time 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m.

Kids 1st were created two years ago with the mission of using sports as a vehicle for kids to become productive adults. For more information contact Frank Rogers, allamericansportsrecreation@gmail.com.