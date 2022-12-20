ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The KeyBank Foundation has announced they are investing a total of $1,425,000 to four non-profit organizations in the Capital Region. These non-profits aim to support workforce development, housing insecurities and homeownership initiatives.

“KeyBank’s roots are in the Capital Region and we have a long, proud history of supporting organizations here and in all of the communities we serve,” said Fran O’Rourke, KeyBank Capital Region Market President. “With these grants, we are lifting up and amplifying efforts that will make our communities even stronger through workforce training, financial education and economic development.”

The four organizations receiving funding include the Social Enterprise and Training Center, Ellis Hospital Foundation Inc., Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, and the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless. The organization believes that these funds will strengthen our local communities, serve those left behind and left out of opportunity, and advance equity.