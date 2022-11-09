ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling into town this week! Find out how you can relish the opportunity to see the iconic vehicle IRL.
Find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the following events this week:
- November 9:
- Captains Basket Stuffing, 10 a.m. to noon, 800 NY-146, Clifton Park
- Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 432 State Street, Schenectady
- November 11:
- Shenendehowa High School Veterans Day Dash, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 970 NY-146, Clifton Park
- November 12:
- Troop 1075, Scouting for Food, 9 to 11 a.m., Bethlehem Town Hall
- Craft Fair for Canines, 1 to 3 p.m., 2 Douglas Street, Wynantskill
- Girl Scout Troop 1165 Spaghetti Fundraiser, 6 to 7 p.m., 520 Pawling Avenue, Troy
- November 13:
- Schenectady Green Market, 10 a.m. to noon, 105 Jay Street, Schenectady