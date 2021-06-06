Keeping the video store alive in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local movie fan is hoping to keep the joy of the local video store alive. Albany’s Brett Taylor is making entertainment more accessible with his new “Back to the Video Store To GO” locations right on the sidewalks of Downtown Albany.
Taylor designed the kiosks during COVID when he felt people needed movies most. He teamed up with the Palace Theatre for the first one, and now there’s a second location in front of Cheesecake Machismo on Hamilton Street.
Taylor hopes to bring back the magic he felt as a kid at Mr. Video in West Sand Lake. “I practically grew up there. I was this annoying little kid running through the isles. Renting things I shouldn’t have been renting. Holding that VHS or DVD in your hand, seeing who’s in it, seeing that plot—it was such an experience. Where now you just mindlessly shift through that screen.”
Taylor says he hopes this helps members of his community who maybe can’t afford internet or all the streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. And if one kid falls in love with a movie borrowed from his kiosk? He says it’s all worth it.
