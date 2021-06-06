Keeping the video store alive in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local movie fan is hoping to keep the joy of the local video store alive. Albany’s Brett Taylor is making entertainment more accessible with his new “Back to the Video Store To GO” locations right on the sidewalks of Downtown Albany.

Taylor designed the kiosks during COVID when he felt people needed movies most. He teamed up with the Palace Theatre for the first one, and now there’s a second location in front of Cheesecake Machismo on Hamilton Street.