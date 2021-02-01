Keeler servicing health care worker vehicles at Albany Med

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local car company Keeler Motors is offering free mobile service to Albany Medical Center employees all week long. They started at 8 a.m. on Monday at Albany Medical Center Garage 60, at 43 New Scotland Avenue.

Pros from the Keeler Mobile Service Trailer are scheduled to be on campus at Albany Medical Center to service hospital employee vehicles. Free, contactless services will include maintenance tasks like oil changes.

Keeler Motor Car Company launched its Mobile Service in 2020, and their Mobile Service Trailer features a car lift and enough room for mechanics to work on the vehicle inside. Service professionals drive customer vehicles into the trailer to provide service.

In a statement, Keeler says they plan to offer free mobile services at other area hospitals in the coming weeks. The program is a way to give thanks and support to health care staff and frontline workers who have sacrificed for the community and public health.