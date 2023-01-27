ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new program is coming to Albany to help support those in the county’s juvenile detention center. The program, in partnership with the Berkshire Farm Center, will train previously incarcerated individuals to become mentors to local juvenile offenders.

The 12-unit program was created by Chris Wilson, a man who was sentenced to prison at 17 years old. After serving his sentence, he created the course to help those who are struggling and to help strengthen the life skills of those who are planning for re-entry into the community.

“Oftentimes, when we meet graduates of the course or even some of the facilitators, they’re like, ‘I’m the next Chris Wilson. I’m going to do it better. Check out my master plan. Watch what I do,'” Wilson said. “And I think this is what we are doing. We are helping build leaders that will go out in communities and be amazing citizens.”

The course is already running in Maryland and New Jersey. This is it’s first implementation in New York state.