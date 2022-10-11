ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court. Royal is accused of shooting a man in the face in Albany on February 5, while already on parole for an unrelated crime.

Around midnight on the February date, staff from Albany Memorial Hospital told police that a 20-year-old had walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the face. Police found that the victim was shot on Albany Street near Broadway.

The victim was transferred to Albany Medical Center Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Royal had fired at least one shot from a handgun, which struck the victim in the cheek.

Royal will face charges of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon at trial. When Royal was arrested in February, he was also nabbed on a parole warrant. He has been in Albany County Jail since, where he awaits trial.