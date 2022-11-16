ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury deliberations began on Tuesday in the trial of Darius Cokely, 22, who is accused of fatally stabbing an Albany man in March 2020. The jury was set to reconvene at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Mar. 13, 2020, police were called to a fight near Madison and New Scotland Avenues. At the scene, officers found Maurice Skeen, 22, of Albany, with a stab wound to the torso. Skeen was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he later died.

Cokely was arrested on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, and charged with second-degree murder in Skeen’s death. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail, where he awaits the jury’s verdict.