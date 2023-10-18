COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a jury convicted Douglas Eckler, 29, of predatory sexual assault against a child. Eckler faces 25 years to life in state prison.

According to the indictment, Eckler sexually abused a child under 13. The sexual abuse reportedly happened between the Spring of 2020 and February 28, 2023. The victim was known to the defendant.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon and Criminal Law Associate Jacob Sheingold.