ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to a heat advisory and inclement weather slated for early in the day, Albany’s free “Alive at Five” concert for Thursday, July 21, has been moved to the rain site at the Corning Preserve Boat Launch, under I-787. Thursday night’s performance, scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., features rock band “Ballyhoo!” with support from hip-hop and R&B artist “Souly Had” and the indie band “The E-Block.”

Albany’s signature free concert series premiered in the summer of 1990 with a performance by legendary folk artist Richie Havens and has since grown into a staple of summer in the Capital Region. This year’s season started on June 9 and runs through August 4, showcasing a diverse lineup of big names, up-and-coming acts, and some of the region’s most talented local artists.

$5 flat-fee parking will be available in the Riverfront Parking Garage, located at 677 Broadway in Albany. For additional parking options, check out the Park Albany website.