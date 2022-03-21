ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man injured in an officer-involved shooting was released from police custody Monday. He had remained under custody as he was recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Jordan Young was shot by an Albany officer on Jan. 24. Police were initially called to Morris Street for a report of a home invasion with a gun. They said they stopped the 32-year-old on New Scotland Avenue as part of the investigation into the home invasion when they said they saw him holding a knife to his dog’s throat.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said three shots were fired in the man’s torso area, and a taser was deployed. The officer who fired his weapon did not have a taser. Police released bodycam footage of the incident that shows Young ran toward an officer while holding a knife.

Young was released on his own recognizance Monday after a judge ruled he is not a flight risk since he is continuing to recover at Albany Medical Center. A judge had previously denied bail in February.

Young is facing a Menacing charge. His family and community activists dispute officers’ claims about what happened that night. The Albany Community Police Review Board is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“This a continuation of trying to work everything out and make sure things go the way we want them to following Proposal Seven,” board chair Nairobi Vives previously told NEWS10.

Proposal Seven gives the board the ability to conduct investigations with limited subpoena powers. Among the evidence they’ve requested is a digital reconstruction of the events of that night, including electronic data from Young’s cell phone and access to police accounts of what led up to the decision to shoot Young.