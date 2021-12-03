Judge gives Central Warehouse owner last chance to pay off debts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal bankruptcy court judge has given the owner of Central Warehouse in Albany one last chance to develop a plan to pay debts and code violations owed to Albany County.

Evan Blum filed for bankruptcy last June after the county foreclosed on the building for his failure to pay property taxes. He owes $520,000 in back taxes and is also facing code violations.

According to court documents, Blum unveiled a plan in November for him to pay down the debt over five years by using the warehouse as a storage space while turning it into an art gallery. Judge Robert Littlefield, Jr. raised concerns at a hearing this week about how quickly the code violations could be dealt with.

“I’m not gonna let it sit there, for all I know, it’s gonna sit there for five years with code violations under some litigational heading,” he said. “I’m just not comfortable with that.”

Blum must now file a more detailed plan ahead of the next hearing, which is scheduled for December 20.