ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Linda WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio invites all to the “Live at the Linda Holiday Cabaret!” on Friday, December 16. Celebrate the holidays with The Linda as they record for their holiday special which will air on Christmas.

Artists including A Band Called Erie, Justin Friello, Angelina Valente, and more will be in attendance at the recording. This event is free and takes place at the Linda, 339 Central Avenue

Albany at 8 p.m.