NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justice could soon be delivered for the friends and family of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi, who was gruesomely murdered on Wednesday, April 13. His accused killer, Jacob Klein, 40, of Virginia, was formally indicted by the Albany County District Attorney’s Office in New Scotland Town Court Monday morning.

A true bill of indictment has been voted against Klein in connection with one count of murder in the second degree. Klein was previously arraigned in Virginia on April 19 and waived his right to fight extradition back to New York State, which cleared the way for Albany County officials to bring him back.

When Klein first arrived back in New York, on April 21, he had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in the Town of New Scotland Court. Now, with the indictment, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office will look to prosecute. The local criminal court will no longer have jurisdiction over the case.

The accused murderer had ties to the area before committing the crime, having previously been in some sort of relationship with the victim’s wife. After he allegedly killed Rabadi on April 13, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies found the victim tied to a chair in his garage, stabbed and mutilated.

Before he was killed, Rabadi worked as a physician’s assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners. He is also a former graduate of Albany Medical College back in 2015, and the school has set up a legacy fund in his honor.

Additional charges are expected as this case develops. There has not yet been word on when Klein will re-appear in Albany County criminal court.