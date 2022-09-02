ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Scottish Games are back this Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to the last event at 7 p.m. The games will be held at the Altamont Fairgrounds at 129 Grand Street, Altamont.

This event celebrates Scottish heritage through events such as pipe bag competitions, Highland dancing, dog shows, music, and more. Scottish clans and societies will be in attendance to teach people about their history and traditions. Vendors showcasing Scottish jewelry, clothing, and of course kilts will be placed throughout the grounds. Food and drink vendors will have traditional Scottish cuisine ready to eat.

Schedule of Events for the 2022 Capital District Scottish Games

Free parking is available. Tickets can be purchased online at various rates or at the gate for $24. Children 12 years of age and younger are free. Veteran and Active Military discounts are available when ID is shown only to the veteran or active service member at the gate the day of admission. For more information about the games, visit the Capital District Scottish Games website.