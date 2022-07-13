ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Office of General Services (OGS) is holding a surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Tuesay, July 19. Items up on the block will include an Alfa Romeo Spider convertible, a Volkswagen Beetle convertible, two Harley-Davidson police motorcycles, and 400 large slabs of marble.

The surplus vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property auction is open to public bids. Items will be available for inspection starting at 8 a.m. Bidding starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Office Building Campus on Washington Avenue. You have to register to participate, and can preregister online to avoid waiting.

OGS said there are hundreds of surplus vehicles and pieces of highway equipment for sale, though the exotic sports cars are likely the flashiest. The 1991 cherry red Alfa Romeo was seized by the Deparment of Motor Vehicles with a New York State rebuilt salvage title. Officials don’t know its true mileage. The 1974 VW Beetle is hot pink and has a similar story, with close to 270,000 miles on it.

The police bikes from the late ’90s—the first two New York State Police motorcycles after its motorcycle unit was reinstated—are not drivable and are being sold for parts. The marble pieces are roughly 3 feet tall by 5 feet wide and 2 inches thick, divided among 24 to be auctioned separately.